Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for its much-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday, offering a glimpse of the conflict surrounding Doctor Doom. The teaser features Ian McKellen's Magneto attempting to remove Doctor Doom's mask while describing him with the words, "He is pain... he is extinction."

Magneto tries to remove Doctor Doom's mask in new Avengers Doomsday teaser

The 30-second teaser opens with a glimpse of the Avengers standing together before showing Thor. It then cuts to Steve Rogers and Thor entering Doctor Doom's throne room, where Doom is seen rising from his throne. The teaser features a voiceover saying, "I've fought with many brave warriors... facing threats that scared me far less... than this one."

Later, Magneto, played by Ian McKellen, describes Doctor Doom as, "He is pain. He is extinction." Doom then introduces himself by saying, "I am Doom." The teaser also showcases Magneto attempting to remove Doom's mask, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead.

Sharing the new teaser on Thursday night, Marvel Studios on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "He is extinction." Take a look below:

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release.

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