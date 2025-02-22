Legendary soul singer Jerry Butler, known as 'The Iceman,' passes away at 85 Legendary soul singer Jerry Butler, known as "The Iceman," has passed away at 85, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in music and public service.

Jerry Butler, the celebrated soul singer renowned as "The Iceman," has died at the age of 85. Butler, whose smooth, emotive voice captivated audiences for decades, passed away on February 20, 2025, at his Chicago home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.

Butler's career spanned more than six decades, with over 55 hit songs that left an indelible mark on the R&B genre. His timeless classics include "Only the Strong Survive," "Make It Easy on Yourself," "Need to Belong," "Brand New Me," and "Never Give You Up." His powerful storytelling and emotional depth made him one of soul music’s most influential voices.

Before embarking on a successful solo career, Butler was the lead singer of the legendary R&B group The Impressions, alongside Curtis Mayfield. The group played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of the 1960s and was known for their socially conscious music, which resonated deeply with the Civil Rights Movement. The Impressions’ legacy was officially recognized in 1991 with their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Butler's contributions extended beyond music. In addition to his stellar career as an artist, he served as a public servant, holding the position of Cook County Commissioner from 1985 to 2018. During his tenure, Butler worked tirelessly on initiatives that improved the community, particularly in the areas of health and public infrastructure. He served as Vice Chair of the Construction Committee and Chair of the Health and Hospitals Committee.

Born and raised in Chicago, Butler’s influence reached beyond music and politics. His commitment to his craft and community made him a beloved figure in his hometown. He was married to his wife Annette in 1959, who was a background dancer for him before becoming his lifelong partner. She passed away in 2019, leaving a deep void in his life.

Butler's passing marks the end of an era for soul music, but his legacy lives on through the unforgettable songs he gifted the world. His close friend Marty, who confirmed the news to TMZ, described him as "an amazing man" whose influence will never be forgotten. As the world mourns his loss, the soul community reflects on the profound impact Jerry Butler had on music and society.