Leaked video from Thor Love and Thunder set shows Natalie Portman transforming into Mighty Thor?

Image Source : TWITTER/LOVETHUNDERNEWS, MONOLITHENIGMA Leaked pictures of Natalie Portman from Thor: Love and Thunder sets

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to introduce another powerful superhero with Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman, who was seen playing the love interest of God of Thunder in Thor, will be seen lifting the Mjollnir in the upcoming Marvel film and it's almost impossible for fans to wait for the film. the titular character of Thor is essayed by Chris Hemsowrth. Portman as Jane Foster was much loved for her appearance in the previous parts of Thor -- Thor (2011), and Thor: The Dark World (2013)-- and the new one is expected to make her character even more gruelling.

Recently, a video from the sets of the film was leaked online. In the short clip, the actress is seen hanging from a harness as she vigorously shakes her hands and legs. While the video doesn't have a sound, seemingly the leaked video appears to be a transformation scene from the film. Some also claimed that it is Portman's body double in the video.

Recently, some pictures of the Oscar-winning actress from the sets of Thor 4 also surfaced on the Internet.

The Oscar-winning actress will become the first female to play the superhero Thor. According to Portman, her version of Thor is not considered ‘Lady Thor' but rather ‘The Mighty Thor', reports people.com.

"She's actually The Mighty Thor," the actress told Serena Williams during an earlier Instagram Live session.

"The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor," she added.

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise. Waititi also directed Thor: Ragnarok, which made $854 million at the box office. The filmmaker will also voice the Kronan warrior Korg in the latest installment.

Actor Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Guardians Of The Galaxy character, Star-Lord, in the upcoming films that also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Plot details of the new Thor film have been kept under wraps.