La La Land makers finally 'adjust' Ryan Gosling's hand in film's iconic poster before re-release

New Delhi:

Nearly 10 years after La La Land hit theatres, Ryan Gosling has finally got one thing he had been asking for all along. Ahead of the film's 10th anniversary, Lionsgate has released a redesigned poster that fixes the actor's much-discussed hand placement from the original artwork.

Ryan Gosling's La La Land poster is finally fixed

Over the years, Gosling has often joked about how unhappy he was with the pose that ended up on the film's official poster. The updated version now features the hand position he had always preferred. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2024, Gosling recalled how the moment came about while filming the dance sequence with Emma Stone.

"We're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn't cool. I was sure it was cooler."

Looking back, the actor admitted he regretted the decision. "Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... [the intended pose]," Gosling said, before adding, "It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand."

Sharing the updated artwork on Instagram, Lionsgate kept the caption short and cheeky. “A minor adjustment.”

How did fans react?

Reacting to the new poster, fans wrote, "Oh my god someone tell ryan right now", "RIP LA LA HAND (2016-2026). You will be missed (but Ryan will be so happy)", "YALL MOVED THE HAND??", "Gosling will be so relieved!!", "We love this for you Ryan", "Waited 10 years for this moment!", and others.

La La Land returning to theatres after 10 years

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, La La Land will return to theatres from August 16, with screenings in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the musical romance won six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. It also swept the Golden Globes with a record seven wins and went on to earn 447 million USD worldwide against a 30 million USD budget. A Broadway adaptation of the film is also currently in development.

In the film, Gosling played Sebastian, a jazz pianist who falls in love with Mia, played by Emma Stone. His performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award. The film was initially released in the US on December 9, 2016.

Also read: Avengers: Doomsday trailer drops with Doctor Doom's arrival; Spider-Man's absence sparks speculation