Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing fur slippers after expressing concern for animals killed in Australian fire

Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram story expressing her concern for animal killings in Australian fire but in her next stories she was seen wearing slippers made up of real animal fur.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 15:14 IST
Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest Instagram stars out there. With over 156 million followers, Kylie's Instagram feed has a large reach. The fashion make-up influencer and entrepreneur is an inspiration to many and whatever she does on her Instagram becomes a trend for a fan. Kylie recently shared an Instagram story praying for people and animals stuck in the Australian forest fire. Millions of animals have lost their lives in this uncontrollable fire and Kylie was seen expressing her concern over the matter.

This act of her impressed many, but what followed became a topic of controversy. In her next stories, Kylie shared a video featuring her pink fur slippers. The slippers were made up of real fur and this triggered a series of reactions and Kylie was heavily criticized and slammed for her hypocrisy and duality. People even trolled for taking about animal lives while she used apparels made up of animal fur.

However, later Kylie was reported t have donated over $1 million for the relief work of Australian fire. She donated this money to various organization working in the relief work.

Many took a dig at her and termed this as a stunt. Coming to her rescue was her sisters. Kim Kardashian sent out a tweet in her sister’s support. She tweeted, “nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything”

Khloe Kardashian also tweeted in her sister’s support and lauded Kylie for her gesture.

