Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing fur slippers after expressing concern for animals killed in Australian fire

Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram story wearing a fur slipper made up of real animal fur

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest Instagram stars out there. With over 156 million followers, Kylie's Instagram feed has a large reach. The fashion make-up influencer and entrepreneur is an inspiration to many and whatever she does on her Instagram becomes a trend for a fan. Kylie recently shared an Instagram story praying for people and animals stuck in the Australian forest fire. Millions of animals have lost their lives in this uncontrollable fire and Kylie was seen expressing her concern over the matter.

This act of her impressed many, but what followed became a topic of controversy. In her next stories, Kylie shared a video featuring her pink fur slippers. The slippers were made up of real fur and this triggered a series of reactions and Kylie was heavily criticized and slammed for her hypocrisy and duality. People even trolled for taking about animal lives while she used apparels made up of animal fur.

Kylie Jenner's Insta story

However, later Kylie was reported t have donated over $1 million for the relief work of Australian fire. She donated this money to various organization working in the relief work.

Many took a dig at her and termed this as a stunt. Coming to her rescue was her sisters. Kim Kardashian sent out a tweet in her sister’s support. She tweeted, “nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything”

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Khloe Kardashian also tweeted in her sister’s support and lauded Kylie for her gesture.

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

