Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi give long-distance relationship tips

Actors Joey King and Jacob Elordi have shared advice for couples who are in long-distance relationships. In their new film The Kissing Booth 2, the two stars play Elle and Noah, who are in a long-distance relationship. It's something that a lot of couples can relate to, especially in the time of lockdown, they felt. Joey said communication is key for people trying to maintain a relationship right now, according to a report in eonline.com.

"Also, make sure you find time to laugh with each other. Don't take life too seriously. You should be dating your best friend at the end of the day," she said.

Jacob agreed with his co-star and former girlfriend. "Pick up the phone, you know? Facetime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this. Don't send memes and GIFs, just give them a call," he said.

The Kissing Booth’, which released on Netflix in May 2018, followed Elle (King), a teenager whose romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah''s younger brother, Lee (Joel Courtney), at risk. The sequel, directed by Vince Marcello from a script he wrote with Jay Arnold, picks up with Noah at Harvard and Elle in her senior year of high school.

In the sequel, Elle takes care of a long-distance relationship, enrolling into her dream college with best friend Lee, and a close friendship with a good-looking new classmate Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). But as Noah becomes close to a college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), it is a test of Elle’s trust on him.

The film is based on characters from Beth Reekles’ young adult novel of the same name. It also stars Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald.

