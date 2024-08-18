'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' director Wes Ball expresses his desire to work in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wes Ball expresses his desire to work in Bollywood

The director of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," Wes Ball, discussed the Indian film industry, describing it as a "promising market." He also conveyed his interest in collaborating with talented artists and storytellers within the industry.

He spoke about the Indian film industry, and said, "It's a great market. Some incredible movies are being made and several talented artists are there (Indian Film industry). It is fantastic." Expressing his willingness to work with Indian actors, he added, "I would love to work with any great artist and any great storytellers that are out there in the world. I look forward to the opportunities. I've seen so many talented people. I can work with anyone who I think would fit the role."

He also shared that, recently, he watched SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. "I just love the film. Indian filmmakers are making their impact all over the world with these kind of fantastic movies, "

Wes Ball's direction of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' has been widely praised. The movie, released in 2024, is an American science fiction action film that represents the fourth installment in the 'Planet of the Apes' reboot series and the tenth overall in the franchise. The film was written by Josh Friedman and features a cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy.

The 'Planet of the Apes' series commenced in 1968 with the iconic movie featuring Charlton Heston and has subsequently developed into one of the most beloved franchises. This has led to the creation of four sequels to the original film. The most recent film, "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves, was released in 2017. It seems like it's time for another visit to the planet of the apes.

While talking about the film and how challenging it was to make the sequel, he shared, "I remember watching the original film series a lot as a child with my dad. The movie still holds up. 'Planet of the Apes' was released in 1968, however, it still works. These stories are challenging to make but I love making such films."

He also shared details about his upcoming ventures. The renowned director is currently involved in the production of a movie called 'Legend of Zelda,' inspired by an action-adventure game series of the identical title, developed by Japanese game creators Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

"I'm working on a film adaptation of 'Legend of Zelda', the video game that so many people my age grew up on. Another I am working on is the sequels. This is just the beginning in terms of apes (franchise)," he added.

(with ANI inputs)