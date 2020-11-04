Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian wishes Kendall Jenner on birthday with priceless throwback pictures

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture with her 'baby Kenny' and extended wishes to sister Kendall Jenner on her 25th birthday. The 40-year-old reality TV star shared an adorable picture that showcased younger baby Kendall. In the snap, toddler Jenner is seen sitting on the lap of Kardashian. "My baby Kenny! I was 16 years old here and you weren't even a year old. I can't believe you're 25 years old now. I always couldn't wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll!" wrote the SKIMS founder as she penned a note and extended heart-warming birthday wishes.

She went on to gush about their now-famous sisters and brother as they have a strong bond while growing up in the limelight. Kim concluded: "I always couldn’t wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll! I'm so happy all of our siblings found each other in this lifetime! Happy Birthday to the coolest and prettiest girl I know!"

Recently, Kim celebrated her birthday and her rapper husband Kanye West has gifted her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Snr. Kim's father Robert, a lawyer, passed away in 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, reported mirror.co.uk. Kim posted the hologram on Twitter and wrote: "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

The hologram tells Kim: "Happy birthday, Kimberly! You're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful and just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you, your sisters and brother, and all your kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around, like when you hear someone make a big pee fee, or when you make a big pee fee. Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we'd listen to this song together?"

The hologram of Robert then starts to dance as the music plays, and says: "I am so proud of the woman that you've become and all that you've accomplished. All of your hard work and all the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer, and to carry on my legacy. It's a long and hard road, but it's worth it. I'm with you every step of the way. The way that you're connecting with our roots and supporting Armenia means so much to me. You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father."

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberley, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you, Kimberley. Tell Kourtney, Khloe and Rob (Jr)I love them, and I miss you all. Don't forget to say your prayers."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage