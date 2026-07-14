Kim Kardashian's summer photo dump features Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, fans react | See pics

New Delhi:

Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian has been the subject of speculation regarding a potential romance with Lewis Hamilton ever since her divorce from singer Kanye West. Recently, Kim shared photos with Lewis on social media, accompanied by a special message, which seemed to confirm their relationship.

This has come amid, speculation were high about a relationship between Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, for quite some time, as the two were frequently spotted together. Late Monday night, Kim posted photos on Instagram featuring family and friends, with Lewis Hamilton also appearing in the images. Fans have responded enthusiastically to these photos.

Kim Kardashian strikes romantic pose with Lewis Hamilton

The closeness between Kim and Lewis is clearly visible in the photo she posted. The two are posing just like a couple. Kim's young son also appears in the picture. The subsequent photos show Kim's friends enjoying the get-together with them. 'Summers at the lake with my favorite people,' read her caption.

See the post here:

Fans react to Kim's post

Kim Kardashian's fans reacted enthusiastically after seeing the photo with Lewis on Instagram. Many commented on how much they looked like a cute family, while others posted heart and fire emojis for the pair. A user wrote, 'So is it official now.' Another comment read, 'Squashed the break up rumours so all good for people that were worried.' Another comment under Kim's post read, 'She got herself a British man and instantly looks like she’s genuinely having fun with life these days , Lewis actually suits her.'

When did speculation about Kim and Lewis's relationship begin?

Lewis's relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger ended in February 2015, and Kim Kardashian divorced rapper Kanye West in 2021. While Lewis and Kim had been friends for a long time, speculation about a romantic relationship arose when they were seen celebrating the New Year together.

They were subsequently spotted together in England and Paris. According to a report by The Sun, the two enjoyed a romantic holiday in Paris. They arrived at the same hotel at different times but went inside together. Now that Kim herself has posted photos with Lewis on Instagram, their relationship has effectively been confirmed.

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