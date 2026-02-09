Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make first public appearance amid dating rumours at Super Bowl | See viral pics Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumours after appearing together at Super Bowl LX. Fans quickly reacted to the photos and videos of the duo enjoying the game in California.

New Delhi:

Social media personality Kim Kardashian and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton have further ignited dating rumours after appearing together at Super Bowl LX in California on Sunday. Earlier, the duo was spotted together in Paris. Several pictures and videos of the pair have surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy.

They were featured on the international broadcast while watching the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. In the now-viral videos, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton can be seen enjoying the game and having a conversation together.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton make first public appearance amid dating rumours at Super Bowl

For the Super Bowl outing, Kim opted for a black coat paired with a diamond choker, keeping her hair in a chic style, while Lewis was seen dressed in a black jacket and matching trousers. The Super Bowl LX game was held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Before the game, Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared her look on Instagram, captioning the post as, "Super Bowl bangs (sic)." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's Super Bowl outing

Social media users quickly reacted to their photos. One X user wrote, "They look cute together. Are they couple now? (sic)" Another added, "For the first time I liked a pair from the kardashian Fam. Kim and Lewis with good Ferrari bomber jacket (sic)."

Notably, neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton have commented on the rumours about their relationship. For the unversed, Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, delivering Spanish songs. His performance also included a parade of celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Cardi B.

Also Read: 'Get ready…': Donald Trump warns Trevor Noah of legal action after Greenland, Epstein joke at Grammys 2026