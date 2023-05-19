Killers of the Flower Moon teaser out: Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro's impress | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @CINEPAK Killers of the Flower Moon teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro collaborate after 30 years

The first teaser of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon reunites Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro after 30 years. The two Hollywood actors headline this serial killer mystery set in 1920s America which also stars Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The film will have its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. The film will be shown in US theatres in October 2023 before eventually being streamed on OTT platform Apple TV+ later this year.

Leonardo shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "#KillersOfTheFlowerMoon will exclusively be in theatres from @ParamountMovies & @AppleFilms this October. It's a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all. @lily_gladstone @johnlithgow."

Fans responded to the teaser in his Twitter post. One fan shared, "I have been waiting for this ever since I read the excellent book years ago." Another said, "One of the best trailers I’ve seen in a long time."

Robert De Niro and Leonardo play uncle and nephew in the film. They previously worked together on the 1993 film This Boy’s Life. Leonardo's character marries an Indigenous woman, played by Lily and she faces much discrimination from the rest of the community. Jesse is the FBI agent investigating the cast. One line from the teaser, "Can you find the wolves in this picture?" has been used to chilling effect. The dramatic trailer has key parts for Leonardo, Lily, and Robert. New Oscar winner Brendan Fraser can also be spotted in the teaser.

The film is based on a true story, the teaser focuses on a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma of Osage Nation members after oil was discovered on their land. The newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigates the matter. It has been adapted from David Grann’s 2017 best-selling non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders.

Latest Hollywood News