Katy Perry unveils 500-foot dress featuring lyrics of new single 'Woman's World', video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry on Tuesday made a stunning and shocking entrance at Paris’ Vendome for Fashion Week teasing the lyrics of her single 'Woman's World', which will be out on July 11. A video of Katy is doing rounds on social media wherein she can be seen coming out of a limousine while wearing a red Balenciaga dress with a sweeping train featuring the lyrics of her comeback song. She also waved to fans as she walked into the venue.

Watch the viral video and pics:

Her 500-foot-long dress features the lyrics of her upcoming single printed on it in white letters. Meanwhile, Katy recently gave a power-packed performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Cannes. Several videos of Katy performing on stage with guests dancing and singing along to her tracks went viral on the internet.

With 'Woman's World', Katy Perry is all set to make her return as the lead artist from her much-awaited sixth album studio. This will mark her first new music release since her fifth album titled Smile, which was released in 2020.

Later, she joined Thomas Rhett on Where We Started in 2022 and sang with Alesso on When I'm Gone in 2021. She has also judged popular singing reality TV show, American Idol, for seven seasons before leaving the show after its 22nd season.

Katy's previous albums

Katy signed a record deal with Red Hill Records and released an album titled Katy Hudson in 2001. Her second studio album, One Of The Boys, was released in June 2008. Perry released her third studio album, Teenage Dream, in August 2010. Her fourth studio album, Prism, was released in October 2013. In August 2020, Perry released her sixth studio album titled Smile.

Also Read: Red One trailer OUT: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans join forces to rescue JK Simmons as Santa Claus