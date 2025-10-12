Katy Perry, former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spotted kissing on yacht, pics go viral amid dating rumours Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on a yacht off the California coast, fueling dating rumours.

New Delhi:

Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have fuelled their dating rumours after they were photographed sharing a heartfelt kiss on a yacht near Santa Barbara, California. In the now-viral pictures, Perry, 40, is seen in a black swimsuit, while Trudeau, 53, appears shirtless in denim jeans. In other pictures, the duo seem to hug each other passionately, without a care in the world.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's sighting follows months of speculation about their relationship. The rumours first emerged in July when the two were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal and later attended Perry’s concert during her Canadian tour. It was then reported that their romance had fizzled due to their busy schedules and media scrutiny, which made Trudeau "uncomfortable". However, their recent photographs suggest otherwise.

Reacting to the photos, a witness told The Daily Mail, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau." Take a look at the pictures here:

Both Perry and Trudeau have recently ended their long-term partnerships. Perry separated from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025, with whom she has a five-year-old daughter. Trudeau parted ways with his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They are parents to three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's viral images have generated a variety of reactions online, with a section of fans expressing enthusiasm over the surprising pairing, while others have questioned the unlikely combination of a pop star and a former politician. Currently, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau have publicly commented on the photographs or their relationship.