'Divorce feels like...': Kanye West shares heartbreaking post after Kim Kardashian is declared 'single'

Last year in February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after being married for seven years. The former couple shares four kids together. They parted ways on amicable terms but in the time to come, West would go on to publicise his personal life. In the last development, the court declared Kardashian as legally single. She also dropped West from her last name.

After this, West shared a social media post in which he shared what 'divorce feels' like. The 'Donda' hitmaker bared his emotions about his and former wife's divorce in a new Instagram post shared on Friday. The rapper listed all the things that divorce feels like.

In the long list of comparisons, West first likened the heartbreak of going through divorce to "full blown COVID". "Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control / Divorce feels like you've been shot and traffic is slow," the rapper's post read. "Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold / Divorce feels like suffocating / Barely breathing," his post continued.

Last month, Kardashian slammed the West for his lack of legal action amid their ongoing divorce drama and social media attacks. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum wrote on her Instagram Story in February.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she added at the time.

Meanwhile, Kim has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since November 2021. Kanye recently sparked romance speculation with model Chaney Jones after a brief romance with Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox earlier this year.

(With ANI inputs)