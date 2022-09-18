Is Kanye West dating Candice Swanepoel? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanye and Candice recently worked together for his new YZY SHDZ campaign

Rapper Kanye West has been grabbing headlines ever since his divorce from Kim Kardashian because of his relationships. As per the latest reports, the Stronger rapper is currently dating model Candice Swanepoel. As per Page Six, the two have begun dating recently. Kanye and Candice recently worked together for his new YZY SHDZ campaign, where she's seen with a bald head while wearing the new silverYZY shades.

The rumours were fuelled after Candice shared an Instagram Story with a photo of them standing behind blurred-out glass. The pair also partied together at a New York Fashion Week event recently.

Before Candice, Kanye was linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

Meanwhile, Kanye has also been in limelight over his relationship with the kids he share with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He recently said that Kim has their kids "80 per cent of the time."

Recently, while speaking on the 'Alo Full Mind' podcast, he revealed, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids," reported Page Six."

"She's still gotta 80 per cent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw [...] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me," he added.

Kanye has aired his disagreements with the way she has been raising their children, specifically regarding education, ever since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021." The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them," he said on the podcast, advocating for his Donda Academy. He added that the private school helps students build their "self-confidence," something he wants to pass on to his own children.

However, 'The Kardashians' star, who filed for divorce from Kanye back in 2020 after six years of marriage, is also said to co-parenting in a "healthy" way with her ex-husband and that being a "good father" has always been of great importance to Kanye as he strives to keep his children happy.

A source said, "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."

Kanye and Kim are co-parents to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

-with ANI inputs

