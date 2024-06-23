Justin Timberlake to Taylor Swift: 5 Popular diss tracks of all time

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift

What happens when one singer cheats, or fights and never gets it sorted it out? Well, the best way is to diss someone without getting physically or verbally involved. Be it Justin Timberlake, Eminem or Taylor Swift, their songs became chartbusters of all time. Let's take a look at these popular singers and their songs which made them gain worldwide fame within no time.

1. Justin Timberlake- Cry Me a River

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears began dating at the age of 18 after they met on the sets of the Disney show Mickey Mouse Club. The song Cry Me a River was when reports and speculation were about Britney Spears cheating on him. The song became one of the biggest hits of Justin Timberlake of that time.

2. Eminem- The Warning

The Warning is a popular diss track written and performed by Eminem for the singer Mariah Carey. The rapper had claimed that the duo dated for six months and Carey had always denied the claim. Their beef was known by the industry as well as fans very evidently.

3. Miley Cyrus- Flowers

Miley Cyrus's latest single Flowers became viral within no time due to the lyrics which seemed to be directed at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The dance scene in the music video was also a direct dig at him when Liam reprimanded her at the red carpet interview.

4. Taylor Swift- Look What You Made Me Do

Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift is a creative diss track directed at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The Taylor and Kanye beef began in 2009 when Taylor won the Best Female Video at the VMAs and Kanye interrupted for winning speech by saying, "Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, but Beyonce had the best record of all time…” speech.

5. Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj- Swish Swish

The song Swish Swish is a direct dig at Taylor Swift, which is based on the receipts compellingly named Karma Coffee and Tea. In the first verse, Perry tells a mystery listener (Swift?) "Don't you come for me" and makes a noteworthy reference to a sheep.

