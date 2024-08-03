Justin Timberlake's driver's license suspended over DWI arrest in New York | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Justin Timberlake

A New York judge on Friday suspended Justin Timberlake's driver's license at a virtual court appearance on Long Island. Timberlake pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated. Police arrested Timberlake on June 18 after they said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane. The former NSYNC singer, who is on tour in Europe, said little during the remote arraignment. His attorney, Edward Burke Jr, maintained that Timberlake was not drunk and that the case should be dropped.

“The facts remain he was not intoxicated,” Burke said, according to Newsday. “I'll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we're very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake's license and threatened to impose a gag order on Burke, saying the attorney's comments to the media have been inappropriate. Irace set the next court date for August 9.

The case was delayed after Burke said the original charging document lacked a sergeant's signature and should be thrown out. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cangro said new documents were filed on July 2 that should address that flaw.

Timberlake was driving a BMW in the posh beach town of Sag Harbor around 12:30 am when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to court documents. “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

The 43-year-old singer told the officer he had had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. He was arrested and spent the night in custody at a police station.

(With PTI inputs)

