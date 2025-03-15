Justin Bieber, Hailey consider relocating to Europe amid scrutiny and health concerns: Reports Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly considering relocating to Europe to escape intense public scrutiny and provide a safer environment for their family.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are reportedly contemplating leaving the United States as they seek relief from the intense public scrutiny that has followed the couple for years. According to a recent report by Life & Style on March 14, the couple is considering moving to Europe to escape the overwhelming pressure of Hollywood fame.

The decision is said to be influenced by Justin's struggles with his mental health and the constant media attention that has negatively impacted both his personal life and career. Sources close to the couple reveal that Justin, who has been in the public eye since his teenage years, feels the need for a fresh start. "He especially wants to get away," an insider shared, noting that his wife, Hailey, is fully supportive of the idea.

Although Justin dreamed of living in California as a child, his experience in the spotlight has made him rethink his desire to remain in the U.S. as an adult. With the couple's young son, Jack, in mind, they are reportedly eager to create a safer, quieter environment away from Los Angeles and New York. The couple has drawn inspiration from actor George Clooney, who has enjoyed a more private life in Italy, as they contemplate a similar move to Europe.

The couple’s decision is also driven by concerns over Justin’s ongoing mental health challenges, which have been exacerbated by public speculation about his personal life, including rumours of drug use. While Justin's representatives have denied the drug allegations, calling them "exhausting and painful," his recent social media posts have raised concerns among fans. In an Instagram story, Justin shared feelings of being "unworthy" and "unequipped," further highlighting his struggles.

As the Biebers explore this potential new chapter, their focus remains on creating a peaceful and supportive environment for their family away from the pressures of fame.