Justin Bieber gets $10K crystal-covered popsicle from wife Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day

Pop singer Justin Bieber has got a whopping $10,000 worth crystal-covered popsicle from his wife Hailey Baldwin as a gift on Valentine's Day.

New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2020 18:06 IST
Pop singer Justin Bieber has got a whopping $10,000 worth crystal-covered popsicle from his wife Hailey Baldwin as a gift on Valentine's Day. The pink crystallized Dreamsicle is one of the ten limited edition pieces created by digital artist Dan Life. It is 11 ½ x 4 inches in dimension with 12,210 hand-set crystals all over, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to people.com, only three of these luxurious items are still available for purchase.

Bieber got Baldwin a bouquet of red-and-white roses. His wife was spotted holding onto the gift which was wrapped in rustic brown paper when they left a Spa, where they reportedly enjoyed a three hour relaxation treatment.

For the outing, the "Baby" hitmaker donned jeans and a gray hoodie. He completed his look with a pair of white crocs and blue cap.

View this post on Instagram

happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Baldwin kept her look casual with a cream crew neck sweatshirt, and a pair of black biker shorts. Holding a black leather bowling bag, she rocked Vans sneakers with pink socks.

View this post on Instagram

My forever valentine

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

