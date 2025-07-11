Justin Bieber announces his comeback album 'SWAG' with 20 tracks after 4-year hiatus The Peaches singer Justin Bieber surprises his fans with the announcement of his new album titled 'SWAG' after a 4-year break. He revealed the full track list pictures on his social media platform, Instagram.

Renowned singer Justin Bieber surprised his fans, who are also referred to as 'Beliebers', by announcing his comeback album titled 'SWAG' on Friday morning. For those who may not know, this marks his return to music after four years since his last album 'Justice', which was released in 2021. The announcement of his new album came as a surprise for everyone, with billboards appearing in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Reykjavik.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Justin Bieber shared several pictures of these billboards. Notably, these black-and-white posters not only revealed the name of the album but also its full list of 20 songs.

Justin Bieber's SWAG album tracklist:

As mentioned in one of the posts shared by Justin Bieber on his Instagram handle. The soundtrack from his upcoming album includes songs like:

All I Can Take Daisies Yukon Go Baby Things You Do Butterflies Way It Is First Place Soulful Walking Away Glory Voice Memo Devotion Dadz Love Therapy Session Sweet Spot 405 Swag Zuma House Too Long Forgiveness

Talking about its release time, several social media handles hinted that the brand-new album 'SWAG' will be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at midnight across various music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.

By looking at the names of the songs in the new album 'SWAG', it seems like it will feature personal aspects of Justin's life. Song titles such as 'Dadz Love', 'Therapy Session', and 'Go Baby' hint at themes of family, love, fatherhood, and mental health. The Baby singer welcomed a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024. However, the famous celebrity couple tied the knot in September 2018.

