Jurassic World Dominion FIRST reviews: 'Boring and stupid sequel', critics advise to get drunk first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jurassic World Dominion will release on June 10 worldwide

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to arrive in cinema halls on June 10. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the Jurrasic World trilogy will see th return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with actors Laura Dern, Sam Niell and Jeff Goldblum, who featured in the original Jurassic Park trilogy from Steven Spielberg.

Read: Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix gets intriguing title, fans speculate Harley Quinn is in sequel

The movie's cast has been attending the premieres in various places and the first reviews of the highly-anticpated film are pouring in.

Read: Black Adam Trailer: All about DC superhero Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is playing in upcoming movie

The critics certainly seem divided over the how the third movie based on dinosaurs has turned out to be. Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier shared a GIF of Jeff Goldblum walking towards and staring at a giant pile of poop. He posted this as his reaction to Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans could not control their laughter over this subtle review of the movie.

He further wrote, “Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.”

On the other hand, Kevin L Lee wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion is better than Fallen Kingdom in every way. It knows the franchise is out of ideas, so it tries to do something new by doing a bit of everything. It's so dumb and cheesy, it kinda works? A flawed but admirable effort, with plenty of action and cool dinos (sic)."

Carson Timar wrote, "JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION is a prehistoric disaster. With one of the most laughable displays of messy nostalgia seen on the big screen, this is a beyond boring and almost insultingly bad sequel that should have died 65-million years ago (sic)."

He added, "Some of the practical effects are great. But was this painful to sit through. More thoughts when embargo drops (sic)."

Scott Mendelson wrote, "I won't begrudge anyone who hated #JurassicWorldDominion (at least BOOK OF HENRY was bonkers-bananas original), but I'm genuinely impressed at how big it looks/feels and how varied it is in terms of scale, locations, characters & setpieces considering when and how it was made (sic)."

Jurrasic World: Dominion is a follow up to Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.