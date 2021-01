Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELMUNDODEKENYSEBAS Juno star Elliot Page to divorce Emma Portner after 3 years of marriage

Actor Elliot Page and choreographer Emma Portner have decided to part ways and filed divorce after three years of marriage. Page, who previously came out as gay in 2014, is one of the most vocal artistes from Hollywood's LGBTQ community. The duo married each other in 2018.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends." the Canadian couple said in a joint statement.

Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as Juno and Inception, had come out as a transgender in December. In a statement, posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old actor said that he has changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported him.

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page wrote.

The actor said despite being "profoundly happy", he has a fear of invasiveness over their news as well as concern over discrimination and violence.

He criticised the politicians who "criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist" as well as influential public figures who use "a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community".

"You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40 per cent of trans adults report attempting suicide.Enough is enough. You aren't being 'canceled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks," Page added.

The actor, who hails from Nova Scotia, Canada, said he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and do everything to change the world for better.

Earlier, Emma Portner, had shared support for Page on her own Instagram account.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage.Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much," she said.

- with PTI inputs