Hollywood actors whose power-pack digital debut left our jaws-dropped

While audiences cannot help but binge-watch movies and web shows during the COVID19 pandemic, there have been mind-blowing series that have forced the viewers to watch them in one go. The performances have especially left the viewers' jaws dropped. From Julia Roberts to Anne Hathway, here are some of the exceptional Hollywood actors who stepped into the world of digital streaming and won hearts.

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Original Series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is full of gorgeous, hilarious characters and situations, a buffet for the senses. And then there’s Midge’s manager, Susie Meyerson: grouser, loner, cynic. Yet we love her as much as every other confection in the series, thanks to the bright-eyed, deadpan performance of Alex Borstein, a palate cleanser like no other. Her enigmatic aura in the graph that she pulled of as an actress made her stand out in the show. Stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video.

Julia Roberts in Homecoming

Julia Fiona Roberts known as a leading lady in Hollywood after her super-hit romantic comedy film Pretty Woman (1990) has made a mark through her character in Amazon Original Series Homecoming. She has marked her own territory and with her diverse choices into films and series made us love her even more. Stream Homecoming now on Amazon Prime Video.

John Krasinski in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

John impressed the audience worldwide with his never seen avatar in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as CIA spy. Extremely dashing persona and on point acting made him stand out in the show. John was recognized in the Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people since he placed a bench mark with his indispensable charisma as Jack Ryan. Stream Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Anne Hathway in Modern Love

In Modern Love, Anne Hathaway sheds light on an important facet of living with mental health issues, playing a bipolar woman who struggles with dating. Her charm has been around us since 1999 but made us love her more in a distinctive character seen in Mordern Love. Stream Mordern Love on Amazon Prime Video.

Stana Katic in Absentia

Stana Katic in Absentia was seen as Emily Byrne, a former FBI special agent. Stana had come back after a long break in a unique character. Though Katic played another cop, her character was very different from the ones he had essayed before. Her versatility in the industry got her to where she is now. Stream Absentia on Amazon Prime Video.

Now that you have watched all the stellar performance, get ready to binge John Cusack’s highly anticipated Amazon Original Series Utopia starting September 25, 2020.

