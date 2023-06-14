Johnny Depp to donate all of the settlement money received from Amber Heard in defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp and Amber Heard clicked at an event

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial became one of the most talking points earlier this year. The actor sued his ex-wife for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article, where she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, she claimed that Johnny Depp physically abused her under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Jurors awarded Depp 10 million Dollars in compensatory damages whereas Heard was awarded 2 million Dollars in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.

Now, going by the latest buzz, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has decided to donate the settlement money received from ex-wife Amber Heard to charity. If the reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp will give out a certain portion of the $1 million settlement money to five different charities. $200,000 will be donated to each of these charities. As per a CNN report, Johnny Depp has selected Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance to donate the money.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Make-A-Film, one of the charities chosen by Johnny Depp, pairs actors, writers, directors, and producers with children, who are battling life-threatening or serious illnesses. The second charity, The Painted Turtle, is an organisation that provides a life-changing free camp experience for sick children. Another charity Red Feather partners with Indigenous communities to develop and implement lasting and impactful housing solutions. Meanwhile, the Teitaroa Society ensures island and coastal communities have a future. The fifth charity Johnny will donate to is Amazonia Fund Alliance, which helps to finance the projects of Brazilian non-profit organisations.

Johnny filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber in March 2019 after her Washington Post op-ed, where she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Johnny's name was not mentioned in the article. However, the story came out as their divorce case made headlines. Their trial's jury in June of 2022 awarded Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000.

On the work front, Johnny Depp was recently seen as the lead in the French drama, Jeanne du Barry. The actor returned to the silver screen after a long gap of three years with the movie. Amber Heard will reportedly make a red-carpet appearance at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival. This will mark her first big public appearance post the defamation case. She will be representing her movie In The Fire at the prestigious festival.

