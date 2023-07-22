Johnny Depp’s concert cancelled; viral pic of him leaves fans angry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp’s concert cancelled

Actor Johnny Depp was scheduled to perform with his band Hollywood Vampires in Budapest earlier this week. However, the show was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The Papp László Sport Arena was already packed with people when the announcement came.

After reports emerged of the show getting cancelled, Hollywood Vampires shared a post on Instagram on July 18 confirming the same. The note read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be cancelling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires."

It also reported, "We heard so much that (Johnny) Depp partied too much, he couldn't even leave the hotel. We also heard that, sure enough, a doctor was called in to see if there was anything more wrong than simply pushing rock stardom too far."

A Twitter user, @cocainecross, also shared a picture of Johnny with a beer cup claiming that it was clicked just an hour before the concert. The person tweeted, "Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. He likely passed out again." They also added, "Before they come for me, it was confirmed by the photographer. They claim he 'fell ill at the hotel' even though he was drinking right before the alleged illness."

The group also had a show in Slovakia but it was cancelled too. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hollywood Vampires wrote, "Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public. The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hopes to return when schedules permit."

