Johnny Depp makes Hollywood comeback after 8 years as Ebenezer Scrooge, trailer out now | Watch

New Delhi:

Johnny Depp is set to make his return to a major Hollywood studio film after nearly eight years. Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that the actor will headline Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a horror fantasy retelling of Charles Dickens' classic tale, with Depp playing the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. The first trailer of the film has now been released, giving fans a glimpse of Depp's dark and unusual take on the well-known character.

The film marks Depp's first major Hollywood studio project since 2018. The actor’s career in mainstream cinema slowed down after his highly publicised legal battle with former wife Amber Heard, which became one of the most closely followed celebrity cases in recent years.

Watch the trailer here:

Johnny Depp returns as Ebenezer Scrooge

Along with announcing the project, Paramount Pictures shared the title poster and confirmed that Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will release in theatres on November 13. ‘The name you know. The story you don’t. Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer Movie, only in theatres November 13,’ the makers wrote while introducing the film.

Directed by Ti West, who is known for horror films such as X, Pearl and MaXXXine, the movie will give Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol a darker spin. Instead of a traditional Christmas story, the adaptation blends fantasy and horror elements to explore the haunting journey of Scrooge.

The film features an impressive supporting cast, with Ian McKellen playing Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.

Johnny Depp appears in character at San Diego Comic Con

Soon after the announcement, Depp made an appearance at San Diego Comic Con to promote the film and introduce his new character to fans. Dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge in a long overcoat and top hat, the actor stepped out at a specially created 'Scrooge and Marley' storefront in downtown San Diego.

Staying in character, Depp playfully questioned the Comic Con crowd about why they had gathered, jokingly asking if they had jobs and why they had so much free time. Fans responded by recording the moment on their phones and greeting him with Christmas wishes.

Before leaving, Depp delivered Scrooge’s famous grumpy attitude, calling the attendees ‘very, very strange people’ and ending with ‘Humbug’.

With Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, Depp is returning to the Hollywood studio system with a fresh interpretation of one of literature’s most recognised characters, bringing together horror, fantasy and classic storytelling.

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