Johnny Depp dating lawyer from Amber Heard trial but it's not Camille Vasquez

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNNYDEPP Johnny Depp's dating rumours are going viral

Johnny Depp's much-publicised divorce case with ex-wife Amber Heard grabbed public attention for much of the part of the year. Now, rumours are floating that Depp is in a relationship with the lawyer who represented him during the UK libel trial. Her name is Joelle Rich. Amid reports that Rich and Depp are seeing each other, there is immense interest in who the new woman in the Hollywood star's life is and when and how the two began dating.

Johnny Depp-Joelle Rich's dating details

As per the reports, Rich, 38, was present in court during Depp's legal battle with The Sun, which got underway in 2020. Since they ceased cooperating on projects when the trial was over, their strong bond evolved into a romance, and the two have recently started dating. Rich was not a legal team member representing Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which came to a conclusion earlier this year. Rich was one of the attorneys who worked on Depp's lawsuit against the UK tabloid after he sued the publication for libel.

More about Joelle Rich

Joelle Rich, a lawyer in London, is a mother of two. She has reportedly been estranged from her husband for a while now and is on the path to divorcing him. Although Rich was not a part of Depp's defense team during the Virginia trial, she was present in the courtroom during the hearing to "support" Depp, as per a report. She was not required to be there in a professional capacity. The insider has claimed that the alleged couple met "discreetly" at hotels and have a solid thing going between them.

Johnny Depp on track for movie comeback

Depp, who was outcast by Hollywood after wife-beating allegations were made against him by Amber Heard, made an appearance at the MTV VMAs in August. He is also busy with the shoot of his upcoming film titled Jeanne du Barry. This is the Hollywood star's first film in three years. The teaser image of Depp, revealing his look, has raised tremendous curiosity among the fans who have been long waiting to see the star in a major motion picture role. The filming on the project began in July and continues in Europe's popular locations.

Latest Hollywood News