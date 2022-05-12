Is Johnny Depp dating his attorney Camille Vasquez? Here's what latter has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNNYANDCAMILLE Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp's dating rumours related to his attorney Camille Vasquez are making rounds on social media amid his ongoing defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court. "Whether it's friendship or something more, I be watching Johnny Depp x Camille Vasquez interactions like," a social media user tweeted. "If Johnny Depp gets with Miss Camille Vasquez. Omg dating a lawyer would be soooooo cute ahhhhh yassss...Well I hope she's single because I see flirting and I hope they live happily ever after," another one wrote.

Take a look:

However, a source close to Camille has refuted all the speculations while speaking to TMZ. The source stated that speculation is "nothing more than fan fiction from social media."

The Pirates of the Caribbean superstar has sued Amber for defamation, claiming that a 2018 article she wrote for Washington Post damaged his career. In the article, Amber had talked about being a domestic abuse survivor but not named Johnny.

Depp has denied ever assaulting Heard. He already told the jury his own version of events surrounding the Australia fight, alleging that she severed his fingertip when she threw a bottle at him. The Aquaman actress is expected to continue her testimony against Depp.

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015. However, the marriage was short-lived. They split in May 2016, and Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce in August 2016.

