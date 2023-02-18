John Wick Chapter 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves promises a violent gun-fu film, desert chase & a new dog

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JOHNWICKMOVIE John Wick Chapter 4

John Wick Chapter 4 trailer: Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theaters on 24th March 2023. Lionsgate has dropped the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 during the ‘Wick Week’. The 90-second trailer is full of adrenaline-fuelled action as John Wick portrayed by Keanu Reeves takes his fight against the High Table global. The video packs a punch with glimpses of blood-spattered shootouts, masterful martial arts combat, and next-level stunt, assuring fans that this would be the franchise's most action-packed entry so far.

Chapter 4 picks up where the third installment left off, Wick vows to get revenge against the High Table after their murderous attempt to destroy him fails. At nearly three hours long, Reeves' gunslinger will have plenty of time to scope out the situation. Traveling from New York to Berlin - fans will see Wick in full-blown vengeance mode as he takes on all his rivals, including Donnie Yen's enigmatic character Caine.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India in 4 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

