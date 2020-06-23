Image Source : TWITTER/IO9 Joel Schumacher, director of 'Batman' movies dies at 80 due to cancer

Joel Schumacher, the popular Hollywood director known for his films like Batman Forever (1995) and Batman And Robin (1997) took his last breath at the age of 80. Creator of certain classics like St Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Flatliners, etc died on Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer. The news of his demise was shared by Trek writer and producer Bryan Fuller on Twitter as he wrote, "I DISTINCTLY REMEMBER FEELING HOPEFUL WHEN I LEARNED HE WAS GAY AND OUT, AND THAT THERE MAY BE A PLACE FOR ME YET. HIS VISIBILITY MATTERED, NIPPLES AND ALL." While the director Kevin Smith paid tribute on social media and tweeted, "RIP, Joel Schumacher. I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless."

Actor Kiefer Sutherland also remembered the late personality and shared his memory with him on Twitter.

The maverick who began as a costume designer before rising to the top ranks of Hollywood directors passed away in New York City, publicists ID-PR said in a statement to AFP.

Schumacher "passed away quietly from cancer this morning after a year-long battle. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," it said.

