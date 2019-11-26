Jennifer Lopez to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Festival

Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. According to Variety, the actor-singer will be honoured for her film "Hustlers" during the January 2 ceremony.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film 'Hustlers'. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients.

"For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year's Spotlight Award," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

Past honourees include actors Julia Roberts, Timothee Chalamet, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, and Rooney Mara. "Hustlers", directed by Lorene Scafaria, has minted over USD 150 million since its September release.

