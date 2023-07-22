Jamie Foxx speaks in first video after his health scare | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jamie Foxx has a message for his fans.

Jamie Foxx's fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The actor is back on social media after a recent health scare.

The Oscar winner has officially spoken out about his mysterious medical emergency in April. In a new Instagram video, he gave some details about his health that have been kept under wraps, aside from the initial reports that he was hospitalized for several weeks after a "medical complication." Though Foxx did not reveal the nature of his condition, he did discuss his recovery and took time to debunk rumours about him running rampant for the past few months.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that's prayed and sent me messages," Foxx said at the start of the video. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

The actor added that though he is aware of how much people wanted updates on his health, he was determined to avoid the public eye throughout his recovery.

"I just didn't want you to see me like that," Foxx explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx gave a special thanks to his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter Corinne, who he said "saved my life." He added that they "kept it airtight," protecting him from the media as much as they could. But he also addressed the theories that surfaced in the wake of their silence.

Foxx first broke his silence in early May with an Instagram post that read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." His daughter Corinne also took to social media to fend off hearsay about her family "preparing for the worst" and assure fans that Foxx was recuperating just fine

