Avatar 2 trailer arrives May 6 with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the buzz around Avatar: The Way of Water first footage debuting at an event recently, the makers of the hotly anticipated sci-fi sequel have announced that the movie's teaser trailer will be attached with the Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

Doctor Strange sequel will be released worldwide on May 6. This means that the teaser trailer of Avatar 2 will be shared with the fans on that day. Online, it will release a week later. Both Avatar and Marvel Studios are Disney properties and it makes total sense for the makers to use the much-awaited Doctor Strange sequel to build the hype for Avatar 2, which will be released on December 16 later this year.

Avatar 2 has been filmed underwater. In addition to this, three more sequels are planned by the visionary director James Cameron. All sequels in the Avatar universe will be released in the coming years.

Avatar 2 cast includes returning cast Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Actors Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel are the new additions.

The logline of the film reads: "Jake Sully (Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Saldana) have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans."

The majority of Avatar 2 takes place in and around the sea. Special technology has been designed and developed to film the live-action sequences underwater.