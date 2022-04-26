Jameela Jamil quits Twitter hours after Elon Musk acquires site for $44bn; see her last tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAMEELA JAMIL, ELONRMUSKK Jameela Jamil and Elon Musk

Highlights Twitter will now be a privately owned company

Jameela Jamil shared photos of herself with her pet dog along with a note

She shared that she's worried that Musk’s bid to encourage free speech would lead to more harms

Hollywood actress Jameela Jamil has become one of the first celebrities who withdrew from Twitter hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform as its sole owner. Jameela took to Twitter and shared two tweets announcing quitting the social media platform. In the first tweet she wrote, "One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really."

In another tweet, she shared a few pictures with her dog and mentioned, "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

Musk successfully acquired the microblogging site on Monday (25 April) for around $44bn. Hours before the official announcement, Musk urged his "worst critics" to stay on Twitter. He tweeted, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump refused to return to Twitter even if his account gets reinstated after Elon Musk took over the company.

Speaking to Fox News hours before the Tesla CEO cracked the deal with the social media company, Trump refuted the speculations over his rejoining the microblogging site. He said, "I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth."

Ever since the announcement of his purchase, social media users have been reacting through hilarious memes. Some of them also announced that they would not use the site anymore. Check out how Twitterati have been reacting:

Also read: Elon Musk buys Twitter: Netizens welcome 'The GOAT of CEOs' with funniest memes