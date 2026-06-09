Jacob Elordi goes viral for telling fan 'Don't touch me, bro' during Japan outing | Watch

New Delhi:

A brief but much-discussed incident involving Jacob Elordi took place in Japan and the video of the moment is now spreading rapidly across social media.

In the video, Elordi is seen exiting a restaurant in Japan when a fan approaches him, attempting to take a photo.

Don't touch me: Jacob Elordi

During the interaction, the fan places a hand on the actor's back, causing him to feel visibly uncomfortable. Elordi immediately stops, turns around, and clearly states, 'Don't touch me, bro.' He then walks away. This brief moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral online.

The video was shared by an Instagram user. It soon circulated widely on social media, eliciting mixed reactions from the public; while some support Elordi's reaction, others view it as an overreaction.

Watch the video here:

Jacob Elordi's next film

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi is also generating buzz for his upcoming film, The Dog Stars. The recent release of the film's first trailer has heightened excitement among fans.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are reportedly dating

The actor's personal life is also making headlines. Reports suggest that Jacob Elordi is being linked to model Kendall Jenner. The two were spotted together in Los Angeles, and rumors were further fueled by reports of them vacationing in Hawaii. However, neither Elordi nor Jenner has issued an official statement regarding these reports so far.

Who is Jacob Elordi?

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor known for becoming an international star playing the character of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movie series on Netflix. Originally from Brisbane, Elordi starred in various roles before securing his place in the teen love drama that put him on the global map. In recent years, Jacob Elordi shifted his focus to movies featuring more mature characters and gaining critical acclaim for his part as Nate Jacobs in HBO's popular series Euphoria.

The Australian actor continued demonstrating his range with his appearance as Elvis Presley in the musical film Priscilla, among others such as the highly-anticipated thriller Deep Water and another one named Saltburn, which became one of the year's hottest films in 2023. Later, the actor was seen in movies like Wuthering Heights (2026) directed by Emerald Fennell, Frankenstein (2025) directed by Guillermo del Toro and the TV series The Narrow Road to the Deep North (2025).

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