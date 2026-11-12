Is Wanda Maximoff returning in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's what fans spotted in VisionQuest finale

Marvel fans may have a reason to be excited as VisionQuest has dropped a major hint about Wanda Maximoff's possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series ended with a surprise mid-credits scene that brought the Scarlet Witch back into the picture. The development has also sparked speculation about her role in Robert Downey Jr's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

VisionQuest serves as the concluding chapter of the WandaVision trilogy. The story follows the 2021 series WandaVision and its 2024 spin-off Agatha All Along. While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda appears only in flashbacks during the show, the finale offers a new development that could change her future in the MCU.

VisionQuest finale hints at Wanda Maximoff's return

Wanda was believed to have died in the climax of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She sacrificed herself while attempting to destroy Mount Wundagore. However, the mid-credits scene in VisionQuest revisits the moment and adds an unexpected twist.

The scene shows Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, approaching the rubble. His face is not revealed as he uses his powers to lift the debris. He then says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."

Wanda is subsequently seen waking up with a gasp. The scene hints that the character could be returning to the MCU, potentially setting up an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans, too, noticed the same and shared their own theories on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at some of their posts:

Will Scarlet Witch appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

The development has raised questions about Doctor Doom's intentions towards Wanda. His words suggest that he may want to control her powers or bring her into his fold. This could also connect to the possible recruitment of other powerful characters.

A similar possibility has emerged around Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk. His kidnapping was teased in a new end-credits scene added to the recent theatrical re-release of Avengers Endgame: Encore.

However, Wanda's return to Avengers: Doomsday is not confirmed. Elizabeth Olsen was also absent from the film's officially announced cast, leaving her involvement uncertain.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026.

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