Is Miley Cyrus dating Halsey's ex-boyfriend Yungblud? 

Pop star Miley Cyrus is making quite a buzz as she was recently spotted around town with British pop-rocker Yungblud, setting off rumours of a new romantic spin in her life. Cyrus, 28, was celebrating the 15th anniversary of her popular character of Hannah Montana at a club in the city with close friends. The singer chose to wear Hannah Montana t-shirt for a night out in Los Angeles where she met the 23-year-old British singer Yungblud,who has previously dated Halsey.

A source told E! News, Cyrus is "going through a phase right now" and is "all about having fun." The source continued, "She has been writing a lot of music and has been getting inspiration from collaborating with her friends and being her true free-spirited self."

"She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life," an eyewitness told eonline.com.

"There was a vibe between them and they didn't take their eyes off of each other," the witness continued, noting that he touched her face, too.

"It definitely looked like something is going on between them," the eyewitness added.

A source closer to Cyrus, later told the publication: "Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating. It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there."

As a tribute to her iconic character Hannah Montana, Cyrus took to social media to share a heartfelt note. The note was a handwritten love letter to her character.

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then...that is where you would live forever," she wrote in the note, shared on Twitter and Instagram.

"Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," she added.

"We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy my Dads father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit," Cyrus wrote.

For the unversed, Miley earlier dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. She ended her marriage with Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth in less than a year after they exchanged vows in August 2019.

-with IANS inputs