Is Jennifer Lopez still in love with Ben Affleck? Here's her 'secret plans' to stay close

Hollywood’s favourite on-again, off-again couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, may have called it quits, but is the pop sensation truly ready to let go? According to the latest reports, J.Lo is still very much in love with her ex-husband and is actively making moves to stay as close to him as possible—literally.

After filing for divorce in August 2024, Lopez has continued to reside in the Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with Affleck. However, insiders reveal that she is now eyeing a property in Brentwood—conveniently near Affleck’s home. If that deal doesn’t go through, she is determined to find another residence in the upscale neighbourhood to ensure she remains within arm’s reach of her former flame.

A source close to the situation spilt to Radar Online, “Jennifer is acting as though she’s fine with this new stage in their relationship—but she’s still very much in love with Ben.” The insider added, “She insists her motivation is the kids, wanting to make sure they still feel like a family, but there’s no denying she also wants to maintain a deep connection with Ben.”

And it doesn’t stop there. The Let’s Get Loud singer reportedly envisions a future where she and Affleck have the same kind of close friendship he shares with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “Jennifer wants to build a relationship with Ben that’s as close as what he has with Jennifer Garner,” the source added. “It’s hard to imagine Ben’s not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go.”

While Lopez is busy strategizing ways to stay near Affleck, the Argo star has been seen spending significant time with Garner. The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12—recently attended their middle child’s play in Santa Monica and were even spotted enjoying breakfast together in Brentwood. But before fans start speculating, sources insist there’s no romantic rekindling between Affleck and Garner. The 13 Going on 30 actress is reportedly still very much in a committed relationship with businessman John Miller.

“Everything is fine with John and Jen,” an insider dished to US Weekly. “Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues. John spends a lot of time at Jen’s house—sometimes he even drives her to sit in the morning.”

With Lopez keeping a firm grip on the idea of staying close to Affleck and Garner firmly settled with Miller, one question remains: Can J.Lo move on, or is this just another chapter in the never-ending saga of Bennifer? Stay tuned!