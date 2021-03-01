International Women’s Day: 5 inspiring animated films that every young girl should watch

Image Source : POSTERS OF MOANA, BREADWINNER, FROZEN/PR Animated films

Children love stories and cartoons and animated movies are creative ways to help them build a strong foundation. What we see today is a welcome change as gone are the days where the princess, a damsel in distress, waited years for her knight in shining armour. Now young girls are finding their footing to be independent, face difficulties and find the solutions on their own.

Here are five must-watch animated films with powerful female leads whose stories will inspire every little girl out there! We wish for them to grow up to be strong and confident about who they are and journey whatever the kind of life they choose. Maybe even save a hero on their way.

Mulan

Breaking orthodox gender barriers have never been better portrayed than Mulan. Mulan’s father is a war veteran who is summoned to fight a war despite being physically challenged and old. Mulan, a brave and confident girl, disguises as a man to take the place of her father and enlists herself in the army. The movie showcases an era where gender equality was laughed at and it was considered a shame if a woman ever crossed the line. The live-action film is now available to stream on Disney+Hotstar

Raya And the Last Dragon

Set in the fantasy world of humans and dragons in a place called Kumandra, Raya is the latest addition of powerful female warriors in the Disney Animation family. On a quest to search the last legendary dragon, Raya defies all odds to restore peace and save the world. Voiced by an incredible cast that includes Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, the film is all set to take you on a journey of a lifetime with its magnificent visuals and authentic cinematography that releases only in theatres on March 5 in India. Raya and The Last Dragon is the perfect watch for 2021 if you’ve missed going to the cinemas with your family in the past year.

Frozen

Princesses Elsa and Anna are strong female characters with unique flaws of their own. The story narrates the journey of these princesses towards self-discovery in a drama-filled-adventurous way. Most importantly, the story of Frozen brings a whole new aversion to finding true love and sisterhood. With the sequel redefining warrior princesses, Frozen can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar

The Breadwinner

A 2017 Oscar nominated film, The Breadwinner is set in Afghanistan where the Taliban rule under the Sharia law. An 11-year-old girl, Parvana is shouldered with the responsibility of feeding her family as her father is arrested by the soldiers of Taliban. Disguising herself as a boy, in the society that saw women and girls as second-class citizens with no rights, a fearless Parvana ventures a dangerous path to find her father and bring him back home. This critically acclaimed film can be streamed on Netflix

Moana

Moana is a curious girl, daughter of a chief and as her father says ‘is destined to take his place and lead the tribe’. But even as a little girl, Moana is drawn to the ocean like a moth to a flame. Aware of an upcoming danger, she ventures alone into the ocean to find Maui-the demigod to save the tribe. No love story, no hero, just a damsel who solves her own distress, thank you! Watch her story on Disney+Hotstar