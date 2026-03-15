India at the Oscars: From the first Indian film to win to the first Indian on the jury

New Delhi:

One of the most prestigious awards in the film industry, the Oscars, is just around the corner. The star-studded event is set to take place on March 15, 2026, and will air in India the following day, March 16, 2026, on JioHotstar.

Before the 98th edition of the Academy Awards begins, let’s take a look at some of India's most memorable firsts on Hollywood’s biggest night.

India's firsts at the Oscars

1. First Indian to win an Oscar

The first Indian to win an Oscar was Bhanu Athaiya. She received the prestigious award in the Best Costume Design category in 1983 for the film Gandhi for designing costumes for the film including the iconic loincloth worn by Ben Kingsley.

For the unversed, the 1982 biographical film, directed by Richard Attenborough, tells the story of Mahatma Gandhi, the lawyer who became the iconic leader of India’s nonviolent struggle against British rule.

2. First Indian film to win an Oscar

The 1982 film Gandhi won eight Oscars in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction–Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

3. Best Indian song to be awarded with an Oscar

Music maestro AR Rahman created history by becoming the first Indian to receive three Academy Award nominations for his work on the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. He was nominated for Best Original Score and for two original songs, Jai Ho and O Saya.

He won two Oscars, one for Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire and another for the chart-topping song Jai Ho. AR Rahman won two Oscars for Best Achievement in Music written for Motion Pictures, Original Score and the second Oscar for Best Original Song, Jai Ho.

4. First Indian to serve as an Oscar jury member

The first Indian to serve as a member of the Oscar jury was Resul Pookutty in 2010. Notably, Resul had also won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire.

5. Honorary Award to Satyajit Ray

The legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was honoured with an honorary award at the Oscars in 1992 for his lifetime achievements and contribution to world cinema. Notably, he delivered his acceptance speech via live video from a hospital bed in Kolkata.

About Oscar 2026

The 98th Academy Awards is going to be take place at The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. American television host and comedian Conan O'Brien will be hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year. Indian viewers can stream the Oscars 2026 on March 16, 2026, 4.30 am IST on JioHotstar.

Also Read: RRR to Slumdog Millionaire: Indian films that have won Oscars over the years across categories