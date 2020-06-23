Hollywood producer Steve Bing death: Ex-partner Elizabeth Hurley pays heartfelt tribute

Hollywood producer and scriptwriter Steve Bing died at the age of 55 on June 23. The writer-producer allegedly committed suicide. According to reports, he jumped from his 27th floor apartment in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood after beings severely depressed "about lack of human contact during the quarantine." Now, his ex-partner and actress Elizabeth Hurley has remembered him in a heartfelt tribute. Sharing some lovely memories with Steve Bing, Elizabeth Hurley shared a series of pictures and wrote, "I'm saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us. Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year and last spoke on our son's 18th. This is devastating news."
View this post on Instagram
I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️
Talking about their current equation Elizabeth Hurley said that they had become close again in the past year and they last spoke on their son Damian Hurley's 18th birthday. Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing were in a relationship in the early 2000s. The couple later called it quits.
Damian Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing, wrote on Instagram: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news."
View this post on Instagram
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends 🖤
Mourning his death, former US President Bill Clinton said, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in."He added, "I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."
I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020
Steve Bing is survived by his two children — Damian Hurley and Kira Kerkorian, who were born out of his relationships with Hollywood actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and former US tennis player Lisa Bonder. He is known to have produced movies like Sylvester Stallone's action movie Get Carter, Every Breath, and Martin Scorsese's music documentary Shine a Light, he was also a financier on Tom Hanks