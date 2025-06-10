HBO unveils new cast of Harry Potter TV series, meet new Molly, Malfoys, Muggles, and others HBO made an official announcement on Monday and revealed the names of the new cast members in HBO's Original television series 'Harry Potter'. Check the Instagram post here.

New Delhi:

HBO on Monday unveiled the new cast members in the most anticipated Harry Potter television series. By sharing a carousel post on Instagram, the makers of the series revealed the names of the new actors who would play the characters of Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, Lavender Brown, Petunia Dursley and others.

The caption of the Instagram post reads, "Molly, Malfoys, Gryffindors, Muggles, and Minister. Please welcome Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter."

HBO announces new cast members

The makers of HBO's Original Harry Potter TV series revealed the names of the nine cast members on June 9, 2025, in an Instagram post. The highly-anticipated television series is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Before this, renowned author JK Rowling reacted to the new trio, including young Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, in HBO's Original Harry Potter web series. She replied to a tweet made by a Harry Potter fan and wrote, "All three are wonderful. I couldn't be happier." For those who don't know, the role of young Harry Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin. Arabella Stanton will be featured as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be seen as Ron Weasley.

