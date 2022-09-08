Harry Styles jokes about 'spitting' on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival during New York concert, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HSHQ Harry Styles appeared to spit on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles was the star attraction at the Venice International Film Festival where his upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling was screened for a select audience. The movie has been mired in controversy over behind-the-scenes drama involving lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Pugh was absent from the press conference of Don't Worry Darling further stoking fallout rumours. Meanwhile, another incident from the movie premiere attracted the attention of social media users.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

Harry Styles came and sat near Chris Pine at the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling. However, a video has gone viral on social media suggesting Styles 'spat' at Pine. The short clip from the Don't Worry Darling premiere has divided social media users and many have been targeting Styles for his behaviour in the public. Many shared other angles of the 'spitting' video and defended Styles saying nothing of the sort happened.

Chris Pine's rep clarifies on 'spitting' video

After the alleged 'spitting' clip went viral on social media, Pine's rep confirmed that it was not what it appeared to be. "This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." The rep added, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Harry Styles reacts to 'spitting controversy

Harry Styles was in New York for a concert when he reacted to the 'spitting' controversy involving Chris Pine. With a guitar around his shoulders, Styles took the mic and said, "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back."

Styles has a residency at Madison Square Garden through September 21. Many people online have been talking about Don’t Worry Darling ahead of its release on September 23.

