Harry Potter Reunion: Weasley twin Oliver Phelps confirms another funny mistake after Emma Watson goof up

If you're a Potterhead, it wouldn't be hard for you to recall the Wesley twin scenes when Fred and George joked about people being confused about them. They didn't even spare Mrs Weasley. However, now, 20 years later, the joke turned back to them when an editor couldn't figure out the same. The special reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, misidentified the twin brothers, James and Oliver Phelps. The latter confirmed the same on social media.

Misidentification of Weasley Twins

Oliver took to Instagram to post the screengrab from the reunion and wrote, " I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts." His co-stars and friends had a field day in the comment section.

Actor Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Nevil Longbottom in the film commented on the post writing, "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha." where, Tom Felton, popular as Draco Malfoy from the franchise joked that it was him who did it. "It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts," he wrote. On the other hand, actress Afshan Azad best known for playing the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film series dropped laughing emojis.

Goofing up Emma Watson & Emma Roberts' Childhood Photo

Weasley brother's photo wasn't the only goof up. Harry Potter lead star Emma Watson's childhood photo was replaced with another Emma, 'American Horror Story' actor Emma Roberts. Producers confirmed the same that there was a small mistake in the editing of the 'Harry Potter' special in a segment in which pictures of the cast before they were made famous by the first film in 2001 were shown. Instead of using a photo of Watson as a child, they admitted to accidentally using an image of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now," read a statement from the producers provided to Fox News. The gaffe went viral thanks to one eagle-eyed fan who spotted the photo and recognized it as one that Roberts shared on her Instagram in 2012.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts", which reunited actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The special commemorated the franchise's 20th anniversary. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", which kicked off the film arm of the Wizarding World, was released in November 2001.

The special features other talents from the movies, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates also make appearances.