Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis on reboot of series: 'It's not something I want to do...'

Matthew Lewis who gained recognition worldwide after playing the role of Hogwarts student Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films said that he does not plan on being part of the Max series reboot of the franchise. In the movie, based on the popular books by JK Rowling, the actor portrayed the teenage version of Neville. According to a report in PTI, "Matthew said, "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult with a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it".

As an actor, Lewis said he is always on the lookout for something new. "The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them," he said.

"I've been a nurse, I've been a police officer, I've been a soldier, I've been a wizard, I've been all these different things. I never know what's up next, and I love that," he added. Warner Bros, the parent company of the streamer Max, is eyeing a 2026 premiere for the "Harry Potter" TV series. The makers are yet to reveal the cast.

For the unversed, Matthew David Lewis made his debut in acting in Some Kind of Life, starring as a guest in dramas for ITV and BBC, before appearing in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. His other notable works include Me Before You, Baby Done, Bluestone 42, The Rise, Avoidance, Terminal, The Syndicate, Happy Valley and Death in Paradise among others.

