Happy Birthday Walton Goggins! 5 imminent roles where the actor displayed his acting prowess

Be it the critics or movie buffs, over the course of his career, Walton Goggins has won over many hearts with his brilliant cinematic performances. Portraying a detective incrime drama, “The Shield” in his early years, the superstar became a household name and rose to fame for his performance in “Justified” for which he won the distinguished Emmy Award. Walton’s impressive list of performances range from starring in some of the most successful movies of all time, including Quentin Tarantino’s celebrated “Django Unchained” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” amongst others. Come 10th November, we are all setto celebrate the superstar’s birthday with a binge-watch list of some of his finest performances across movies & series that are available for fans to view across Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix!

1. The Unicorn Season 2 premiering on November 13th at 1:30 pm on Voot Select

Goggin’s latest project, The Unicorn, is a side-splitting sitcom that follows the journey of a widowed dad of three’s journey dipping his toes into the ever-changing world of dating. Audiences loved the first season for its unique take on the relatable perils of dating in the modern world. The first season was a laughter riot, leaving viewers wanting for more. Well, the wait is finally over as the second season returns on 13th November only on Voot Select!

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney+Hotstar

Walton essayed this uncharacteristic villainous role to perfection in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The superhero film was applauded across the board for its wit and magnificent performances, making it one of the biggest commercial and the critical successes of famous comic. They conspicuously kept Walton role largely shrouded, surprising audiences with his scene stealing wicked performance.

3. Django Unchained on Netflix

Nothing certifies Goggin’s position as a stellar actor quite like his role in revered Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Starring in the Academy Award winning film was a dream come true for him, challenging him as an actor and as a person. It’s safe to say he was forever changed by the once in a lifetime experience. Waltonsoared to new heights post his career-defining role in this masterpiece.

4. Sons of Anarchy on Netflix

No one could ace playing a transwoman like Walter Goggins did in Sons of Anarchy. While his arc on the show was a short one, his iconic performance certainly made a dent in the history of the show was one of finest renditions till date. Goggins completely transformed himself into a wearing sky-high heels and a latex bodysuit, with bright pink lipstick to top it off. His portrayal of the transgender escort proved his dedication his craft like no other.

5. The Maze Runner: Death Cure on Netflix

In the third instalment of the Maze Runner trilogy, Goggins joined the ranks of Dylan O Brien and Kaya Scodelario in this dystopian thriller. In the quest to find a cure to the unknown and dangerous disease termed “The Flare”, Goggins plays Lawrence, astrange yet formidable character passionate about serving as a voice for the voiceless. Watch out for his fabulous role in this gripping action packed thriller!

