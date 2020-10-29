Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Fans wish Oscar winning actor on 46th birthday

Thursday, October 29, 2020
     
Other than portraying iconic roles on the big screen, Joaquin Phoenix is known to be a great human being, loving daddy, charming partner and passionate activist. On his 46th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with love, blessings and wishes. Have a look.

October 29, 2020
Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most celebrated actors in the film industry. Other than portraying iconic roles on the big screen, he is known to be a great human being, loving daddy, charming partner and passionate activist. His filmography is loaded with mind-blowing characters like in the films Her, The Master, Joker, Walk The Line, Gladiator and others. While he has bagged many awards including BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, it was just this year that he picked up the best actor trophy for his performance in and as "Joker" at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In a lengthy and rambling speech, Phoenix touched upon issues such as racism, climate change and gender inequality. He said the greatest gift of his life was having a "voice" and being able to support those who are "voiceless". "I think, whether we're talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said.

On his 46th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with love, blessings and wishes. Have a look-

