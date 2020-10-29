Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Fans wish Oscar winning actor on 46th birthday

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Fans wish Oscar wining actor on 46th birthday

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most celebrated actors in the film industry. Other than portraying iconic roles on the big screen, he is known to be a great human being, loving daddy, charming partner and passionate activist. His filmography is loaded with mind-blowing characters like in the films Her, The Master, Joker, Walk The Line, Gladiator and others. While he has bagged many awards including BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, it was just this year that he picked up the best actor trophy for his performance in and as "Joker" at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In a lengthy and rambling speech, Phoenix touched upon issues such as racism, climate change and gender inequality. He said the greatest gift of his life was having a "voice" and being able to support those who are "voiceless". "I think, whether we're talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said.

On his 46th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with love, blessings and wishes. Have a look-

happy birthday to the one and only, Joaquin Phoenix✨#HappyBirthdayJoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/qJkdgF9QfZ — marti loves paul. ⎊ (@IR0NLANG) October 27, 2020

HBD Joaquin Phoenix ,the man who redeems himself with every movie. My man finally overcame all the struggles & got universal recognition in 2019 ♥️ The man we know the RANGE we don't. pic.twitter.com/ulsiJoQ1Cb — J (@Highonfilmss) October 28, 2020

Happy birthday to the multi-talented Joaquin Phoenix!🤡 pic.twitter.com/zGii3XWGTY — mov11e. (@mov11e) October 28, 2020

Happy 46th birthday Joaquin Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/JLrkvBObr7 — Aesthetic Movies (@AestheticMov1es) October 28, 2020

Her (2013)🎬 Spike Jonze

⭐Joaquin Phoenix ⭐



"Sometimes I think I've felt everything I'm ever going to feel. And from here on out, I'm not gonna feel anything new. Just lesser versions of what I've already felt." pic.twitter.com/IAqT5eHXQh — Aaron W. Brown (@AWBluzman) October 27, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is LOVE that Mama Nature gave to us in disguise 🥺❤️ #HappyBirthdayJoaquinPhoenix #HappyBirthday #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/B0fQl6TqiA — Jessica Chastain & Co. 🍥#JoaquinPhoenixDay (@ChastainxMargot) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday To The Legend #JoaquinPhoenix Aka Joker ! pic.twitter.com/fEr1Gen7nh — Luffy Gang (@TheLuffyGang) October 28, 2020

Happy birthday to this great human being, loving daddy, charming partner and passionate activist.#JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/t8dSqMqGj7 — her (@distantsky__) October 27, 2020

happy birthday to joaquin phoenix, one of the greatest actors of our times pic.twitter.com/mgcxLzle0a — lu☕ (@heathlegver) October 28, 2020

So hard to pick a best #JoaquinPhoenix performance. Happy birthday to one of our favorite actors! pic.twitter.com/PaPGk1wFXs — What Are You Watching? (@WAYW_Podcast) October 28, 2020

