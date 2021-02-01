Happy Birthday Harry Styles: 5 songs of bona fide pop superstar you cannot miss

Monday, February 01, 2021
     
India TV Entertainment Desk
February 01, 2021
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRYSTYLES

Bona fide superstar Harry Styles celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday. Harry Styles' career kicked off on The X Factor when he was placed in a band that later became the famous One Direction. Later, the band split and Harry came out with his Singles. Earlier, Harry co-wrote songs for famous celebrities like Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor. 

With the perfect blend of melancholic tones, heartbreaking lyrics in Cherry to upbeat music in Adore you, Harry is a legitimate superstar who is able to ring in people's hearts and they find his songs quite relatable. As he turns a year older, let us plug into his musical melodies.

Cherry

From the Dining Table

Lights Up

Watermelon Sugar

Adore You

