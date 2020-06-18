Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 will probably be the last one in the series: James Gunn

Image Source : DESIGNSUPERHERO/ INSTAGRAM In 2018, Gunn said the third part will end the current iteration of the team.

Filmmaker James Gunn has reiterated that the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" will its final installment in the film franchise. In a recent Q&A with fans via Instagram Stories, the director was asked whether there was a possibility that the series set in Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a potential fourth part.

To which Gunn replied, "It's probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!" The Guardians currently consist of Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

In 2018, Gunn said the third part will end current iteration of the team. "Well, I mean Vol 3 will end this iteration of the Guardians and complete the story of the three films," he wrote then.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage