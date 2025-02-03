Grammys Awards 2025: Were Kanye West and wife Bianca Sensari escorted out of the musical awards?

Follow us on Image Source : X Kanye West's wife Bianca Sensari, was escorted out of Grammys 2025

Rapper Kanye West and his wife and model Bianca Sensari grabbed everyone's attention at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Seems like the couple was thrown out of the venue during the show. It is significant to note that Kanye West has two Grammy 2025 award nominations.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kanye West and his wife reached the Grammy Awards ceremony with an uninvited entourage of five people, after which they were thrown out. However, he later deleted the Instagram post. The allegation claims that West, who was attending the Grammys for the tenth time, arrived with his Sensari and a group of five individuals. The 30-year-old model showed up wearing a tiny, transparent garment that made her look 'fully naked.'

This is a screen grab of the report that was first posted on Instagram.

According to early reports, it's unclear if West was invited to the music awards. The Grammys' social media account has not yet released a statement verifying the rumours. For the unversed, Kanye West has two Grammy 2025 award nominations.

On the red carpet, Kanye wore a completely black outfit with a diamond chain. At the same time, his wife Bianca crossed the limits of boldness in a completely transparent mini dress. She arrived in a long black fur coat, which she later removed before the paparazzi.

Social media users have also reacted to Bianca's look. One user wrote, 'She knows she is wrong.' Another user wrote, 'She looked very uncomfortable." Another user wrote, 'Normal people are arrested for this, but when celebrities do it, it becomes a fashion statement. This is not fashion, this is indecent exposure'.

